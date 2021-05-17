Company will host conference call on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD, NASDAQ: LBPS), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs) a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, today announced that it will present data from its Phase II study of single strain LBP Blautix in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) subtypes IBS-C and IBS-D in a poster session at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2021, taking place virtually May 21-23, 2021.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: A Phase II Study of Live Biotherapeutic Blautix in Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Patients with Subtypes IBS-C and IBS-D.

Session Date Time: Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 12:15pm to 1:00pm EDT (5:15pm to 6:00pm BST)

Session Title: Microbial-Based Therapy

Presenter: Eamonn Quigley, M.D. Chief, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Houston Methodist

Abstract Number: 3525656

4D pharma will host a virtual event to review the additional data presented at DDW 2021 and how this relates to the current IBS treatment landscape. The event will take place on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 5:00pm BST (12:00pm EDT). The event will feature a presentation from 4D pharma management followed by an analyst Q&A session.

A live webcast of the event will be available via the Events section of the 4D pharma website at www.4dpharmaplc.com. To access the call, please dial +1-760-294-1674 (United States) or +44-203-059-58-69 (United Kingdom) and reference Conference ID 20210360. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma is a world leader in the development of Live Biotherapeutics, a novel and emerging class of drugs, defined by the FDA as biological products that contain a live organism, such as a bacterium, that is applicable to the prevention, treatment or cure of a disease. 4D has developed a proprietary platform, MicroRx, that rationally identifies Live Biotherapeutics based on a deep understanding of function and mechanism.

4D pharma's Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs) are orally delivered single strains of bacteria that are naturally found in the healthy human gut. The Company has six clinical programs, namely a Phase I/II study of MRx0518 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in a neoadjuvant setting for patients with solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer, a Phase I/II study of MRx-4DP0004 in asthma, a Phase II study of MRx-4DP0004 in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and Blautix in Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) which has completed a successful Phase II trial. Preclinical-stage programs include candidates for CNS disease such as Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. The Company has a research collaboration with MSD, a tradename of Merck Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, to discover and develop Live Biotherapeutics for vaccines.

