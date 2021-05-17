B2B marketplace for corporate ground transportation to push government information on "check before you travel", "plan ahead" and "travel safely"

Gett integrates UK Government's traffic light system into its platform worldwide

Gett, the leading corporate Ground Transportation Management (GTM) platform and B2B marketplace, is supporting the UK government Department for Transport and its Global Travel Taskforce with the safe return of international travel.

Gett's ground transportation B2B marketplace now provides its clients with updates from the UK Government's 'traffic light' system, supporting partners and users worldwide for the safe return of international travel. On its platform, Gett will update users with information on testing, quarantining, and travel restrictions to allow passengers access to information and government guidelines in relation to the next phase of re-opening the UK economy. This initiative supports Gett's desire to assist employers to satisfy their duty of care obligations towards their employees, by providing users with access to information for safe travel.

As announced by the UK government on 9 April 2021, the 'traffic light' system applies different risk-based restrictions for passengers returning to the UK. Those travelling from 'green' countries require a negative Covid-19 test prior to departure but do not have to isolate when coming back into the UK, whilst travellers returning from 'amber' countries similarly require a negative pre-departure Covid-19, but also must isolate at home for 10 days upon their return and get a PCR test on days 2 and 8. Travellers from 'red' countries additionally require a negative Covid-19 test prior to departure and must isolate in specified hotels for 10 days.

Currently serving more than a quarter of Fortune 500 companies, Gett's unique position as a B2B marketplace for ground transportation management makes Gett a valuable partner for the UK government's reopening of corporate travel. Gett has recently strengthened its international offering, with further expansion into the US market through the continued growth of global partner fleets. This includes the previously announced partnership with e-fleet operator Curb Mobility, joining a portfolio of existing corporate fleet, ride-hailing, taxi, and limo providers, including Lyft and Ola.

Andrew Verbitsky, Deputy CEO of Gett, commented: "The safe resumption of international travel is essential to restarting the corporate travel sector and supporting and enabling global economic recovery. Gett, as the leading corporate Ground Transportation Management (GTM) platform and B2B marketplace, is uniquely positioned to be a valued partner in this important milestone for the UK and global economy. Gett is committed to the safe resumption of corporate travel for its B2B clients and their employees."

About Gett

Gett is a technology platform solely focused on corporate Ground Transportation Management (GTM), a market worth $79.6B globally. https://bit.ly/2SEIV3M

Gett is the GTM category leader, serving over a quarter of the Fortune 500 companies.

Gett's cloud-based software aggregates existing transportation providers onto a single platform, helping businesses manage all of their ground transportation spend. Additionally, Gett expands companies' coverage by connecting them to a grid of transportation providers globally.

Gett organises corporate fleet, ride-hailing, taxi, and limo providers on one platform, optimising the entire employee experience, from booking and riding to invoicing and analytics, saving businesses time and money.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in London, Gett has raised more than $750M in funding to date, including more than $300M from the Volkswagen Group.

-ENDS-

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005435/en/

Contacts:

FTI Consulting

Rob Mindell

Ollie Pratt

gett@fticonsulting.com

+44 (0)20 3727 1000