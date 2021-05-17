Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Enzymatica AB (218/21)

With effect from May 19, 2021, the subscription rights in Enzymatica AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 28, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ENZY TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015962444 Order book ID: 225686 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 19, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Enzymatica AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ENZY BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015962451 Order book ID: 225687 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com