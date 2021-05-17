Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Suchen Sie auch nach Fosterville South (A2QJKK)? Hier gibt´s News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WZEV ISIN: SE0003943620 Ticker-Symbol: EN9 
Tradegate
12.05.21
08:23 Uhr
1,024 Euro
-0,026
-2,48 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENZYMATICA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENZYMATICA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9971,04014:27
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2021 | 13:05
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Enzymatica AB (218/21)

With effect from May 19, 2021, the subscription rights in Enzymatica AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 28, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ENZY TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0015962444              
Order book ID:  225686                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


With effect from May 19, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Enzymatica AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ENZY BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0015962451              
Order book ID:  225687                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
ENZYMATICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.