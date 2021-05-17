Altus Strategies Plc: Notice of Annual General Meeting

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSXV:ALTS)(OTCQX:ALTUF) announces that the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") will be held at 3.00 p.m. BST on Monday 14 June 2021 at the Company's registered office at The Orchard Centre, 14 Station Road, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7LL, United Kingdom.

The Notice of Meeting, Annual Report & Accounts and Form of Proxy have been posted to all Canadian registered shareholders on 14 May 2021 and will be posted to all UK registered shareholders on 17 May 2021. These documents are also available on the Company's website at www.altus-strategies.com and under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Record Date for the Notice of Meeting, the Beneficial Ownership Determination Date and the Record Date for Voting (if applicable) is 06 May 2021.

The resolutions that will be proposed at the Meeting are as follows.

Ordinary Business: Approval of Annual Report and Accounts

That the Company's annual accounts (financial statements) for the financial year ended 31 December 2020, together with the report of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and the auditors' report on those accounts be received and adopted.

Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

David Netherway

Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

Steven Poulton

Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

Matthew Grainger

Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

Robert Milroy

Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

Michael Winn

Ordinary Business: Election of Directors

Karim Nasr

Ordinary Business: Appointment of Auditors

That PKF Littlejohn LLP be reappointed as the Company's auditors.

Ordinary Business: Remuneration

That the Directors be authorised to determine the auditors' remuneration.

Ordinary Business: Confirmation of share options scheme

That the Company's 2019 share option scheme be re-confirmed, ratified and approved.

Ordinary Business: Allotment of securities

That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised, in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "2006 Act"), to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot Relevant Securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £4,019,577.

Ordinary Business: Disapplication of pre-emption rights

That, subject to the passing of resolution 11, the Directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to section 570 of the 2006 Act, to allot equity securities (as defined by section 560 of the 2006 Act) for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of £3,014,683.

The Company continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation, including UK Government legislation and guidance. Given this, the Board advises that to limit the risk of infection and to protect the health and safety of Shareholders and employees, Shareholders are strongly recommended not to attend the Meeting. It is intended that the Meeting will be held with only the minimum number of Shareholders present as required to form a quorum under the Company's Articles of Association and who are essential for the business of the Meeting to be conducted. These attendees will be officers or employees of the Company. The results of the votes of the proposed resolutions will be announced in the normal way as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the Meeting. Having regard to their own safety and that of others, Shareholders are respectfully asked to comply with these measures and not to make plans to attend the Meeting.

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

