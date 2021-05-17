The "UK Female Hair Piece, Wig, and Extension Market by Product Type, By Material: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK female hair piece, wig, and extension market was valued at $612.9 million on 2019, and is expected to reach $1,185.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027. The wigs segment dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period.

The growth of UK female hair piece, wig, and extension market is majorly driven by increase in concerns about physical appearance caused by hair loss. Moreover, rise in influence of celebrity hairstyles and fashion has boosted the use of false hair products. Furthermore, increase in acceptance and use of false hair among women to restore their self-confidence has notably contributed toward the growth of the overall market.

However, environmental impact of synthetic wigs and emergence of novel treatment of hair loss such as Minoxidil act as the major restraints of the market. On the contrary, breakthrough in the production of false hair is expected to drive the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of techniques such as strand applications are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the UK female hair piece, wig, and extension industry have relied on product innovation and new product launch to remain competitive in the UK market.

Certain brands have been focusing on celebrity endorsements and expert advice for potential customers to increase awareness about new and emerging products.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping UK female hair piece, wig and extension industry/market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increase number of individuals suffering from hair loss

3.3.1.2. Surge in adoption of false hair for beautification

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Adverse impact of human hair waste on environment

3.3.2.2. Growing range of alternative treatments for hair loss

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Rapid expansion of synthetic hair goods industry

3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.4.1. Introduction

3.4.2. Impact on the consumer goods industry

3.4.3. Impact on the UK female hair piece, wig, extension market

CHAPTER 4: UK FEMALE HAIR PIECE, WIG, EXTENSION MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Hair pieces

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.1. Bangs fringes

4.2.2.2. Ponytails

4.2.2.3. Hair buns

4.2.2.4. Hair wraps

4.2.2.5. Head bands

4.3. Wigs

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.1. Standard capless construction

4.3.2.2. Hand tied

4.3.2.3. Monofilament construction

4.3.2.4. Lace front wig

4.4. Hair extensions

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.1. Clip-in hair extension

4.4.2.2. Tape-in hair extension

4.4.2.3. Sew-in hair extension/weave

4.4.2.4. Pre-bonded hair extension

CHAPTER 5: UK FEMALE HAIR PIECE, WIG, EXTENSION MARKET, BY MATERIAL

5.1. Overview

5.2. Synthetic hair

5.3. Real hair

CHAPTER 6: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

6.1. Product mapping

6.2. Competitive dashboard

6.3. Competitive heat map

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

Aderans Co., Ltd

Cinderella Hair

Daxbourne International Ltd

Foxy Locks Ltd

Hair Development Limited

Kimwigs.Co.UK

Luxy Hair Co

Racoon International Ltd.

Salonlabs LLC,

Real Human Hair Company

