Università Europea di Roma and Centro Studi Italia-Canada sign a partnership agreement

ROME, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Università Europea di Roma (UER), a fast-growing international university founded in 2004, and Centro Studi Italia-Canada (CSIC) have signed a framework agreement for mutual collaboration in training, research and so called "third mission" activities.

The aim of the agreement is to carry out, in collaboration with UER Academy - the school of Continuing Education and Higher Education of UER - activities of common interest for the advancement of knowledge and dialogue between Italy and Canada. To this end, UER and CSIC propose to design, implement, support and promote courses, training sessions, workshops, events, research and recruiting activities.

Italy-Canada relations go back a long way and see in the large and active Italian-Canadian community the best expression of the feelings of friendship that bind the two countries. Over the past 75 years, Canada and Italy have followed parallel paths in every sector of civil, political and economic life.

With the entry into force of CETA, trade exchanges, which were already strong, have registered a constant growth in all sectors (the agri-food sector, for example, has registered an average annual growth of 7% in the last ten years, making our country the fourth supplier of Canada at a global level and the first among EU countries), as well as shared political choices in the international field.

Sustainable development in its broadest sense, represents the common trigger that will mark the route that Canada and Italy have committed to follow. In addition, there are exchanges in the fields of culture, art and society. As the extent and quality of relations grows, so does the mutual interest and therefore the need to study and deepen mutual understanding. Hence the interest of UER and Centro Studi Italia Canada to deepen and divulge the many aspects of the close relationship between the two countries.

Prof. Matilde Bini, Scientific Director and Head of UER Academy, says: "With this agreementwe want to seize the opportunity to strengthen the international vocation of the University, and open new windows of knowledge and opportunities on the culture and economy of Canada and North America in general."

Paolo Quattrocchi, Director of Centro Studi Italia-Canada, underlines: "Our commitment to strengthening knowledge networks through dialogue with the academic world continues. We see this agreement as a further step in the development of synergies with academic partners, for further growth of teaching and research activities on topics of interest in relations between Canada and Italy."

Università Europea di Roma (UER) is an Italian Non-State University that is part of the national public university system and issues degrees with legal value. It offers courses of study in: Economics, Law, Psychology, Primary Education Sciences and Tourism and Land Development. In 2020 it has more than 1,700 students with an annual growth of 20% and is positioned 2nd in Italy among small non-state universities in the Censis 2020 ranking of Italian universities.

Centro Studi Italia-Canada is a nonprofit, nonpartisan and apolitical association whose mission is to expand knowledge between the two countries and is committed to promoting study, research and cultural training.

