Madison Systems Inc. - Stanmac Broadband Inc. Press Release

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Systems Inc. (MADI-OTC NASDAQ) and Stanmac Broadband Inc. (SBI) update our future role in the delivery of our proprietary and patented broadband technology (6 to 8 years ahead of the industry) in partnership with an associate company, Infinity Internet Solutions. The number of subscribers on the East Prairie project has been increasing steadily, lives have changed completely, they are ecstatic and the ISED (Innovation, Science and Economic Development) of Canada is approving additional licenses to further expand our reach to communities, currently lacking access to high-speed broadband.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen an unparalleled reliance on high-speed internet. Students (for schooling), people (working from home), every business has had to adapt and join the online marketplace, it's the way of the future growth of businesses. Unfortunately, millions of people in Canada and the USA do not have access to this basic essential service. In 2017, Canadian census reported that 37 percent of rural households and 24 percent of Indigenous households in Canada lacked high-speed broadband access. In the USA, approximately 30 million Americans lack high-speed broadband. Demand is extraordinary and through strategic partnerships, numerous spectrum licenses and unparalleled patented technology, Madi/SBI is positioned to supply affordable, reliable broadband and bridge the digital divide.

Our patented Connect Gen systems deliver broadband through the UHF spectrum providing internet, TV, telephone, and security without interruption or interference. Each Connect Gen system provides high-speed broadband with speeds of 100 to 200Mbps and supplies subscribers in a radius up to 60km from our tower without line-of-sight. Connect Gen systems are engineered, tested and field proven utilizing DOCSIS 3 and Channel Bonding to provide unrivaled capabilities, reaching rural/remote communities (of 20,000 plus homes & businesses).

Madi/SBI has an aggressive expansion plan for Canada/USA for 2021 and 2022. Our goal is to install up to 20 systems by the end of the year in rural and remote communities in need; including Indigenous communities, small towns and remote summer and winter homes. Rapid growth and implementation of our Connect Gen systems is our goal, and with licenses allowing us to utilize existing tower infrastructure, we are positioned to achieve these goals.

The Ontario and Federal Governments has recently released their 2021 budget which included up to $6 billion in rural internet infrastructure funding. Madi/SBI and Infinity Internet Solutions plan on expanding through it's ability to supply high speed broadband service across northern Canada allowing remote Canadians to access reliable internet. While the big telecom companies continue to under-serve rural and remote areas across Canada and Northern US states, Madi/SBI utilizing the new patented high-speed broadband technology are dedicated to connecting these communities with affordable and dependable broadband, encouraging cultural sustainability and essential community growth.

Future growth into the US market will be pursued as part of Madi/SBI mandate. With nearly 30 million Americans without access and a $100 billion pledge by the US Government to expand access to all Americans over the next 8 years, the opportunity for expansion is endless, and Madi/SBI will pursue all opportunities.

