Montag, 17.05.2021
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2021 | 14:08
Avinger, Inc.: Avinger To Present at the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit May 26

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced that its management will host investor meetings on May 26, 2021 as part of the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit.

Institutional investors that wish to schedule a meeting with management can contact their Oppenheimer sales representative or Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Avinger, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot and Tigereye family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

Follow Avinger on Twitter and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Mark Weinswig
Chief Financial Officer
Avinger, Inc.
(650) 241-7916
ir@avinger.com

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
(214) 597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Avinger, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647642/Avinger-To-Present-at-the-Oppenheimer-MedTech-Tools-Diagnostics-Summit-May-26

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
