WEI Honored on the 2021 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

Tech Elite 250 List Honors the Highest-Achieving IT Solution Providers in Vendor Certifications

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / WEI today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, will honor WEI on its 2021 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list features IT solution providers of all sizes in North America that have earned cutting-edge technical certifications from leading technology suppliers. These companies have separated themselves from the pack as top solution providers, earning multiple, premier IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from industry-leading technology providers.

Businesses rely on solution providers for an enormous number of technologies, services, and expertise to help them meet today's IT challenges - whether it's a new implementation or digital transformation initiatives. To meet these demands, solution providers and MSPs must maintain high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors' partner programs.

Each year, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors distinguish the most client-driven technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these high honors - enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support - are then selected from a pool of online applicants as well as from The Channel Company's solution provider database.

When designing solutions for its clients, WEI technicians prioritize customer satisfaction. To that end, WEI seeks out technical certifications that benefit customers, while also ensuring technicians are well-versed in new developments in areas such as cloud computing, networking, end user computing. By putting the customer first and ensuring that every solution that WEI designs is at the forefront of innovation, WEI helps propel businesses forward.

"As a company, our number one priority is supporting our customers and helping them reach new levels of success, and this honor demonstrates that commitment," said WEI President Belisario Rosas. "We are very proud to again be named to the CRN Tech Elite 250 list."

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list highlights the top solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the best level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their talents and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment to really conveying the most exceptional business value to their customers."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 was featured in the April issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About WEI

WEI is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their compute environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to integrate corporate strategy, new technologies, and their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information please visit www.WEI.com.

Follow WEI: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

© 2021 CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

Contact:

Shanai Bemis

Erika Taylor Montgomery

408-218-2391

Shanai@ThreeGirlsMedia.com

Erika@ThreeGirlsMedia.com

SOURCE: WEI

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/647599/WEI-Honored-on-the-2021-CRNR-Tech-Elite-250-List