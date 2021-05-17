Castle Shield Holdings, LLC., announces the availability of its Hypnos secure enterprise data-at-rest solution. Hypnos secures unstructured data meant to be stored for both short and long-term use, including files on servers, hard drives, backup tapes, and other files in folders intended for general use. Organizations utilize conventional protection such as firewalls, anti-virus software, password protection, and multi-factor authentication that safeguards their IT backbone and indirectly their data-at-rest. While these traditional data security measures are helpful in preventing conspicuous intrusions, nefarious attackers often infiltrate networks through more discreet exploitation techniques such as human deception via suspicious emails or internal threats from rogue team members. Hypnos provides the last line of defense by encrypting data-at-rest whereas in the event of a data breach, the data is secured.

Castle Shield categorizes data into four stages:

Data-at-Rest : Data that is not currently being accessed and is stored on a logical or physical medium. This type of data can be further classified as structured and unstructured. Structured data is generally stored in database records, rows, and columns. Unstructured data includes files stored on physical or cloud-based file servers, mobile devices, flash drives, disk drives, etc.

: Data that is not currently being accessed and is stored on a logical or physical medium. This type of data can be further classified as structured and unstructured. Structured data is generally stored in database records, rows, and columns. Unstructured data includes files stored on physical or cloud-based file servers, mobile devices, flash drives, disk drives, etc. Data-in-Transit : Data that travels from one place to another usually through chat and text applications, emails, applications used for team collaboration, or any data exchanged through a private or public communications channel.

: Data that travels from one place to another usually through chat and text applications, emails, applications used for team collaboration, or any data exchanged through a private or public communications channel. Data-in-Motion : Often represented as a subset of data-in-transit, this type of data refers to data that is actively moving between two or more points via UDP or TCP-IP protocols such as a streaming video, audio, and data.

: Often represented as a subset of data-in-transit, this type of data refers to data that is actively moving between two or more points via UDP or TCP-IP protocols such as a streaming video, audio, and data. Data-in-Use : Data that is currently being accessed by one or more users\applications for processing.

Hypnos focuses on keeping unstructured data secure, private, and safe while providing organizations the flexibility to freely move secured files from one medium to another including cloud based long-term storage without decrypting the file. Some organizations have leveraged full disk encryption or filesystem encryption where all the data on the disk or filesystem is encrypted. However, that approach generally only protects files while they reside on the disk. Hypnos does not have this limitation.

Recent ransomware attacks demonstrate that cyber terrorism is an ever-present threat. It's more important now than ever to ensure that company data is secure so organizations can move towards adopting a zero-trust model. Hypnos provides enterprises with a flexible way to secure one, multiple, or all the organizations files.

Hypnos uses a licensed symmetrical encryption algorithm called the Polymorphic Encryption Core (PEC). The PEC takes a standard encryption cipher such as the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) and makes it much stronger by disassembling the message to be encrypted into fragments called shards. The encrypted shards created by the PEC makes standard symmetric encryption ciphers stronger and quantum-resistant. The PEC carries a FIPS 140-2 validation certificate.

"Hypnos is the latest addition to our holistic approach to keeping confidential information secure, private, and safe. We recently announced our Typhos and Aeolus VPN apps that respectively keep data-in-transit and data-in-motion secure. These apps coupled with Hypnos, provide a holistic approach to protecting sensitive data today and for the burgeoning quantum era," said Dr. Milton Mattox, Chief Technology Officer at Castle Shield.

The Hypnos Value Proposition

Encrypts unstructured data-at-rest.

Protected data can be transmitted securely elsewhere.

In the case of a data breach, files are secure.

Users may choose to enable OTP authentication before encrypted files can be decrypted for added security.

Unstructured data-at-rest security is generally more flexible than Full Disk Encryption (FDE) and others.

Protecting corporate data in motion, in transit and at rest is imperative for modern enterprises as attackers find increasingly innovative ways to compromise systems and steal data. Castle Shield is focused on providing enterprises with cost-effective ways to keep their most valued assets safe both today, tomorrow and beyond. Hypnos is available today for general distribution.

About Castle Shield Holdings, LLC

Founded in 2019, Castle Shield offers a complete range of enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions that protects enterprises and consumers against all internal and external cyber threats. Our quantum-resistant solutions (Fides) stand strong as the last line of defense for enterprise and consumer data in the emerging quantum computing threat landscape. Legion, our Security Information Event Management or (SIEM) product portfolio and Fides work together to strengthen your overall data security. We monitor and address threat vectors through our scalable, multi-tenant SIEM platform, protecting enterprise systems and data in an efficient, cost-effective manner. In addition, we utilize an advanced compliance platform (Senate) and expert analysis with an in-depth understanding of dynamic compliance standards and industry best practices to highlight cyber risk factors. Our Senate system provides comprehensive ratings for third-party vendors based on technical risk scores, compliance, and financial impact in the event of a breach. Our 360° proactive security solutions are what sets Castle Shield apart independent of your IT back-bone whether cloud, hybrid or premise based. For further information, please go to www.castle-shield.com.

