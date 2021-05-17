

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States reported the lowest number of daily coronavirus cases in nearly a year on Sunday.



With 17834 new infections reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country has risen to 33,715,951, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



A comparatively lower 289 COVID-related deaths were reported in the same period, taking the national total to 600,147.



A total of 27,136,020 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.



In a positive development in the global fight against the pandemic, Phase 2 trial of Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline's Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed a strong immune response in adults. There are no safety concerns in their vaccine candidates, the French and British pharmaceutical giants said in a news release Monday.



A more comprehensive Phase 3 trial of the vaccine will begin in the coming weeks, the companies said.



'Our Phase 2 data confirm the potential of this vaccine to play a role in addressing this ongoing global public health crisis, as we know multiple vaccines will be needed, especially as variants continue to emerge and the need for effective and booster vaccines, which can be stored at normal temperatures, increases,' Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and global head of Sanofi Pasteur, said in the release.



'With these favorable results, we are set to progress to a global Phase 3 efficacy study. We look forward to generating additional data and working with our partners around the world to make our vaccine available as quickly as possible,' he added.



India, the world's COVID hotspot, has reported a significant decline in the number of new cases at the weekend. The country's Covid-19 cases dropped below 300,000 for the first time in 25 days on Sunday.



However, there was no let-up in the COVID-19 deaths. With 4,106 new casualties, India's COVID-19 deaths totaled 274,390.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de