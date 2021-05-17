DGAP-News: Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Corporate Action

17.05.2021 / 14:45

Blockchain and technologies based on it, including cryptocurrencies, have recently been incredibly successful and are breaking new records. The latest volume and value of the blockchain and cryptocurrency market is approximately US $ 125 billion. More than 60% comes from Asia - $ 82 billion. Modern corporations implement blockchain that offers development, improvement and automation of internal processes. More and more global brands use cryptocurrencies as a reliable means of payment, and some of them invest their financial assets in them. There is some kind of global technology race going on as there is more and more talk about domestic cryptocurrencies issued by countries like Russia and China. The approach to national tokens may be different, but the fact is that states invest huge resources in the development of technology in this area, and also contribute to its significant growth.

The fact is that the main operation area of Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp is China, and the creation of the digital yuan is an opportunity and a challenge for the future of the product, which is Marshal Lion APP. It is part of Marshal Lion DeFi dedicated to eastern market, offering blockchain-based 2.0 banking.

Participation in such a dynamically developing market provides a stable financial base in a difficult period of the pandemic, and also ensures sufficient funds for the development and future of Marshal Lion Mobile APP platform. The enormous amount of work devoted to the development of DeFi currently provides a hard-to-obtain stability compared to other markets in which the Group operates.

Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp focuses on the community as it is seen as the best partner for the current business model. To maintain the upward trend of community and to ensure the attractiveness of DeFi, Corp want to offer them something more in the non-bank loan market. Offer is constructed in such a way, as to meet the requirements of Chinese partners and provide them with access to financial operations unique in their region.

Thanks to the implementation of an advanced reference model, that promotes various functionalities of the platform, Marshal Lion can reward the active part of community, which combined with regularly held conferences and expansion roadshows, gives amazing results. The acquisition effectiveness statistics of this model indicate that on average every single user acquires 3 more.

DeFi enriched with augmented reality, which enables the integration of the financial system with social functions, such as chat or the ranking system, is the goal for the nearest future. As the platform develops, it will be enriched with a functionality called "profitable entertainment" - a game that provides entertainment and real benefits. The scale of the benefit depends on working together to entertain users in an indirect relationship.

The combination of these two functionalities will have a significant impact on the increase number of platform users and taking advantage of the huge mobile entertainment market in this region.

Optimizing the strategy in terms of maintaining interest and increasing the quality and size of Marshal Lion APP community, has allowed to reach over 10,000 users whose loan applications value exceeded over USD 4,500,000 with collateral of USD 9,000,000.

