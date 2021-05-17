Broker One to provide digital mortgage capabilities through Filogix Expert Pro

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filogix, a Finastra company, announced that Real Mortgage Associates (RMA) & Broker One, Eastern Canada's leading network for independent mortgage brokerages, has selected Filogix Expert Pro to provide its members with digital mortgage capabilities. The digital mortgage platform will empower brokers and other mortgage professionals within RMA and the Broker One network to run their businesses their way, from anywhere, with an improved digital customer experience, enhanced workflow optimization and the ability to manage new opportunities and fund deals more rapidly.

"Digital tools are the future of brokerage and we are excited to offer these capabilities to our members through Filogix," said Ron De Silva, President & CEO, Broker One. "As long-term partners, we know Filogix's commitment to the Canadian mortgage market, and are excited to join them on their journey to push the industry into the future."

"Digital interactions are increasingly crucial throughout the mortgage process," said Siobhan Byron, Senior Vice President and Head of Finastra's Technology Enabled Managed Services. "With Filogix Expert Pro, Broker One's members will be able to unlock their potential, with robust capabilities across devices to best serve their customers and not miss a deal."

Filogix Expert Plus and Filogix Expert Pro were launched in February 2021 to digitize the full end-to-end mortgage process. Both Filogix Expert Plus and Filogix Expert Pro are built on the cloud-based point-of-sale mortgage capabilities obtained through the acquisition of Doorr. Filogix Expert Plus is available for free to Canadian mortgage professionals, while Filogix Expert Pro integrates additional value-add services at a fee.

