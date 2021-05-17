Route Mobile (UK) Limited appoints John Owen as its Chief Executive Officer for Europe and Americas, to accelerate growth and market development

MUMBAI, India, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Route Mobile (UK) Limited ("RML UK"), wholly owned subsidiary of Route Mobile Limited ("Route Mobile"), one of the leading cloud communication platform service providers to enterprises, over-the-top ("OTT") players, and mobile network operators, today announced the appointment of John Owen as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Europe and Americas, based in the UK (London) office, with immediate effect. The appointment marks a new chapter in Route Mobile's exciting journey as the company embarks on an ambitious trajectory of growth for the next decade.

John Owen brings over 30 years of international senior executive leadership experience in leading global organizations. In his most recent role as the Group CEO at Mastek Ltd ("Mastek"), he has transformed Mastek into a growth leader in digital transformation delivering outstanding results. Prior to Mastek, John held senior executive roles in organizations like Serco, HP, Sycamore Networks and Nortel.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director and Group CEO, Route Mobile Limited said, "Following the successful IPO of Route Mobile, we have been clear that we will now want to strengthen our global management capacity and capability in order to support our growth aspirations. I am extremely pleased that we have attracted a seasoned professional like John who has an excellent track record as CEO." He further added, "With John's deep expertise in running a listed Indian company, his business development capabilities, and M&A experience will ensure sustainable growth for Route Mobile. I am certain, together we can take Route Mobile to the next level of global success and recognition. The fact that John is based out of the UK gives us a competitive advantage as we navigate the challenges of a post COVID world."

John Owen, Chief Executive Officer, Europe and Americas, said, "Route Mobile has had a fantastic last few years with the IPO and operating success. I believe, the future is even more exciting than its splendid performance till date. Rajdip and his team have built an excellent organization, with great culture, in an exceptionally difficult market and segment that continues to grow." He further added, "My job is to help execute the growth strategy and scale the business efficiently and effectively to ensure the company continues to outperform the market. We have strong foundations; now we need to execute our plans that will help Route Mobile evolve from an Indian success story to a global success story. I am proud to be part of this high-impact team and can feel it is a great cultural fit."

About Route Mobile Limited:

Established in 2004, Route Mobile Limited ("RML") is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics and monetization. RML has a diverse enterprise client base across a broad range of industries including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities and travel aggregators. RML is headquartered in Mumbai, India with a global presence in Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America.

