BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

The Directors of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six months ended 30 April 2021, has previously been notified to a RIS.



16 June 2021

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue ordinary shares from treasury or buy back its ordinary shares, to be held in treasury or for cancellation, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around