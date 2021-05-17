Hospitality Technology Innovator Uptown Network Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Wefunder

As "To-Go" Becomes "Go-To," Bring-Your-Own-Menu Apps Help Restaurants Safely Reopen and Accelerate Revenue Recovery

NAPLES, FL/ ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Uptown Network, LLC (or the "Company") today announced the launch of its first equity crowdfunding campaign, on the Wefunder platform at https://wefunder.com/uptownnetwork/. The funds raised in such Regulation CF offering will help fund additional development and marketing of BYOM (Bring Your Own Menu), its patented interactive method and system for menu viewing and ordering for restaurants, hotels, cruise ships, casinos and other hospitality businesses. The BYOM system combines digital menus, augmented reality and mobile technologies to help to deliver engaging guest experiences for post-COVID-19 and beyond.

Investment is open to the public with a minimum investment of $100 USD. The investment comes with "perks" at various investment levels, starting with a 50% discount code off of BYOM to help your favorite restaurant come out of the pandemic strong ($99 a month discounted to $49.50 a month).

"Individual investors can now help their favorite places emerge from the pandemic with open arms and accelerate revenue recovery," said Uptown Network co-founder and CEO Jack Serfass, a former restaurateur and successful technologist. "It's time to bring the romance back into dining and traveling from the transactional world of today. At the same time, hospitality brands worldwide will be held to new standards of safety and need to rebuild trust. BYOM helps them meet this pressing need, while building richer, more engaging and more-distinctive guest experiences for the future."

Uptown Network strives to move menus from a cost center to a profit center by potentially increasing revenue, guest frequency and loyalty. Locations can be shut down or at reduced capacity and may have the opportunity to still generate revenue.

The Uptown Network product family includes:

Bring-Your-Own-Menu: Through use of QR codes and other innovations, the Company's digital, fully interactive menus run on guests' personal devices without the need to download a separate app or wrestle with cumbersome PDFs. BYOMs look and behave like actual menus, with a bonus: the ability to update them in real time to reflect 86ed items, specials, day parts, and more. More than three million people have used BYOM since its launch in May 2020. The BYOM experience is social and menus have been shared in all 50 U.S. states and 70+ countries.

Uptown Gifts: Via patented virtual-reality gifting from menus, guests and remote shoppers can now "micro-gift" any food or beverage item (or combination) from a BYOM menu with a single click. The gift is digitally delivered to the recipient in a manner that the Company believes to be a visually engaging, personalized and life-like experience.

BYOM for Hotels extends BYOM to electronic check-in, in-room menus, spa services, tee times, transportation schedules and more at hotels.

Going for the Green

BYOM helps to mitigate against the cost, time, mess and risk involved in using paper menus. It also helps to prevent single-use paper menus from ending up in landfills, helps to reduce menu-printing and associated shipping costs, and helps to drive sales through its multiple-menu format and built-in analytics.

About Uptown Network

Uptown Network uses iPads and iOS to help hospitality brands-such as Darden Restaurants, The Capital Grille, Waldorf Astoria, Seminole Hard Rock, Hershey Entertainment, Shula's and Titan Hospitality-operate more efficiently, be more accessible, and deliver engaging guest experiences that may help build brand loyalty and may increase revenues.

Press Contact:

David Templeton, DBT Communications

203-530-0458

dbtcom@gmail.com

SOURCE: Uptown Network

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/647507/Hospitality-Technology-Innovator-Uptown-Network-Launches-Crowdfunding-Campaign-on-Wefunder