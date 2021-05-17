The data privacy software company of record appoints four senior leaders in the UK and US as it continues on its aggressive growth trajectory

Sourcepoint, the data privacy software company for the digital marketing ecosystem, today announces the appointment of Jason Canney to Chief Technology Officer, Julie Rubash to Chief Privacy Counsel, and Jared Hand to Managing Director, North America. Nial Ferguson has also been promoted to Managing Director of UK and Ireland. This series of new hires and promotions follows the appointment of Marc Lauriac as Managing Director of Continental Europe in April.

These key appointments come during a time of phenomenal growth for the company. Earlier this year Sourcepoint announced it had successfully secured $19M in funding, and at the end of 2020 acquired UK-based software company RedBud. This was followed by the launch of its new privacy measurement tool, Privacy Lens, to provide compliance and data ethics visibility for advertisers, publishers and other ecosystem participants. These recent advancements are enabling Sourcepoint to better serve its new and existing customers across Europe, the UK and North America.

Canney, CTO, brings with him more than 20 years experience in data, tech and OTT and will be critical in driving the direction of Sourcepoint's product offering in response to the shifting privacy landscape and driving business objectives. Rubash, Chief Privacy Counsel, has more than 15 years of legal and privacy experience, which will be integral to this foundationally important position at Sourcepoint. In addition to leading on all the legal efforts for Sourcepoint, Rubash will play a pivotal role in helping evolve the company product suite to ensure it is incorporating and adapting to the changing regulatory landscape.

Ascending to Managing Director of UK and Ireland, Ferguson will oversee sales and customer success in the region, while Hand joins the company with a strong background in working with agencies and brands in the adtech and martech sectors and will help expand Sourcepoint's presence across the US and Canada.

"It's fantastic to see our team grow so substantially in parallel with the increased demand we have seen for our services in the wake of recent privacy developments like the Virginia privacy law and the revised California law. We have appointed the best in their field to lead the charge as Sourcepoint continues to thrive during this tremendous period of growth," said Ben Barokas, Sourcepoint co-founder and CEO.

Jason Canney, CTO at Sourcepoint, comments: "It's great to be joining Sourcepoint at such a pivotal time for data privacy. Sourcepoint's market-leading technology is ahead of the game when it comes to providing solutions for media ecosystem participants to become better digital citizens. My goal is to build on the foundations of the amazing engineering team and develop new technology that will further drive the company's ambitious growth plans. I'm looking forward to working with the entire team and being part of a business that prioritises respectful use of consumer data."

"Sourcepoint has accelerated its mission to transform and elevate data privacy and compliance in the digital marketing ecosystem. As data ethics and regulation continue to gain momentum it will become increasingly more complex for businesses to ensure they remain compliant and meet user privacy expectations. It's exciting to be part of a team that seeks to help publishers and advertisers go beyond compliance as the data landscape continues to evolve," said Julie Rubash, Chief Privacy Counsel at Sourcepoint.

Jared Hand, Managing Director, North America comments: "This tremendous period of growth is only going to continue as we advance our services and work in helping the industry achieve a more ethical and compliant ecosystem. Now, as we're seeing increased regulation and tech giants enforce stricter privacy policies, it highlights the need for flexible and automated solutions to help companies adapt. I'm thrilled to join Sourcepoint to apply my knowledge of advertiser needs in order to better serve our clients, the consumer, and industry as we all work towards a new privacy-first world."

"The UK and Ireland have been evolving their data privacy acts since the introduction of GDPR nearly three years ago. Sourcepoint has continuously been at the forefront, developing its technology to help ensure compliance, while providing superior services. This is why we have such a strong and loyal client base. I am excited to develop our existing and new client relationships further, so we can continue building solutions that enable superior customer experiences informed by responsible data use," adds Nial Ferguson, Managing Director, UK and Ireland.

