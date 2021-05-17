Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.05.2021
Alchip Technolgies: Alchip Technology Set Record Q1 Revenue, Operating Income, Net Earnings & EPS

Guides for Record 2021 Revenue

Taipei, Taiwan, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taipei, Taiwan May 17, 2021 - Alchip Technologies first quarter of 2021 financial results set records for revenue, operating income, net earns and earnings per share. This is the second consecutive year and the fifth quarter in a row that the company has reported record financial results.

First quarter revenue was $93.7 million, up 99 percent from year-ago revenue of $50.5 million and up 41% over fourth quarter 2020 revenue of $66.4 million. At the same, first quarter operating income was reported at $17.6 million, a whopping 280 percent increase over first quarter 2020 results of and a 113 percent increase over Q4 2020's $8.3 million.

First quarter net income of $13.7 million also set records, exceeding 2020 results of $5.8 million by 196 percent and Q4 2020 net income of $8.1 million by 67 percent. Earnings per share for the quarter was NT5.7.

Alchip is traded on the Taiwan stock exchange. The company is extremely well respected in North America, Japan, Israel, Taiwan and China for its high-performance ASIC design methodology, flexible business model, best-in-class IP portfolio and advanced packaging technology expertise.

For more information on Alchip, go to www.alchip.com.

-30-

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. The company was founded by semiconductor veterans from Silicon Valley and Japan in 2003 and provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced, including 7nm processes. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661) and is a TSMC-certified Value Chain Aggregator.

###

Media contact

Chuck Byers

chuck_byers@alchip.com

+1-408-310-9244

  • Capture (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ca506484-aad1-496c-9567-45ab54f83d12)

