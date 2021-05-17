Baywa re and Dutch researchers have evaluated the first positive effects of floating PV on the flora and fauna in water. They have also ascertained that the erosion of a lake's banks has decreased.From pv magazine Germany German renewable energy company Baywa re has published the preliminary findings on the environmental impact of the 27.4 MW "Bomhofsplas" floating PV power plant located on a quarry pond in the Netherlands, which is currently the largest floating PV project outside of China. The company said the environmental impacts of this plant have been investigated for over a year with the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...