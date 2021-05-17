

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for May will be published at 10.00 am ET Monday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency fell against the pound, it recovered against the euro and the franc. Against the yen, it was steady.



The greenback was worth 109.16 against the yen, 1.2142 against the euro, 1.4092 against the pound and 0.9017 against the franc at 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de