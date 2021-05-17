

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Music HD will be available to all eligible Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers at no extra cost, the e-commerce giant said in a statement.



Customers can stream more than 70 million lossless, High Definition (HD) songs, with a bit depth of 16 bits and a sample rate of CD quality. Customers can also stream more than 7 million songs in Ultra HD, with a bit depth of 24 bits and a sample rate up to 192 kHz.



Amazon noted that new and existing subscribers to the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan, at $7.99 per month for Prime members and $9.99 per month for Amazon customers, or the Family Plan, at $14.99 per month, can now easily upgrade to Amazon Music HD at no extra cost.



The Amazon Music HD tier was previously an additional $5 per month for current subscribers to the Individual or Family Plan. For current subscribers to Amazon Music HD, there will be no extra charge for HD starting with their next billing cycle.



Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited can now upgrade to Amazon Music HD at no extra cost in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, and Spain.



