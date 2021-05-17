Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

Love Hemp Group PLC ("Love Hemp" or the "Company") (Formerly World High Life PLC) Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, announces that it has received notifications from warrant holders to exercise warrants over 34,814,285 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the share capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') at a price of 1 pence per share. Accordingly, the Company has today issued the New Ordinary Shares to the warrant holders for aggregate cash proceeds of £348,142. The proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

Application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares are expected to commence, on 21 May 2021.

Following this issue, the Company has 733,902,331 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 733,902,331 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For more information on Love Hemp Group please visit: www.lovehempgroup.com

www.worldhighlife.uk

About Love Hemp Group

The Company, previously World High Life plc, was incorporated on 30 January 2019 as an Investment Vehicle. Originally intended to identify opportunities in the CBD and Medicinal Cannabis space, it quickly acquired Love Hemp Ltd., the UK's most recognisable CBD brand. The listed company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc as part of its evolving strategy to purely focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Love Hemp produces and supplies more than 40 product lines, comprising of oils, sprays and tinctures and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 2,000 stores in the UK, including leading retailers such as Sainsbury's, Boots, Ocado and Holland & Barrett.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

