HyDeal LA includes the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and aims to overcome green hydrogen's high cost by launching a commercial hydrogen cluster at scale.From pv magazine USA The Green Hydrogen Coalition, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and other partners have launched HyDeal LA, an initiative to achieve at-scale green hydrogen procurement at $1.50/kilogram in the Los Angeles Basin by 2030. HyDeal LA aims to overcome the biggest barrier to the green hydrogen economy - its high cost - by launching a commercial green hydrogen cluster at scale. Green hydrogen can be produced ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...