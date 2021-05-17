eLearning Market to Reach USD 370 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.56% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The eLearning Industry is Segmented by Type (On-Premise eLearning, Cloud-Based eLearning), by Application (Academy, Corporate, Government). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Education Category.

The global E-learning market size is projected to grow USD 370 Billion by 2026, from USD 226 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.56% during 2021-2026.

Based on e-learning industry analysis, themajor factors driving the growth of e-Learning market size are:

The rapid growth in internet connectivity in emerging economies, driven by the rising federal budgets, is likely to have a positive impact on market growth.

With the rise in digitization, public and private sectors are undertaking ambitious plans pertaining to online tutoring, digital content delivery, thereby boosting the e-learning market size.

The advent of cloud infrastructure, peer-to-peer problem solving, open content creation, and rapid expansion of the target audience.

TRENDS INFLUENCING ELEARNING MARKET

Based on e-learning market statistics the adoption of e-learning for employee skill development is expected to drive the growth of the e-learning market. Many major multinational corporations have discovered that using online learning tools is the most effective way to ensure that all of their workers are trained to the same level. Online learning will assist in ensuring a consistent induction process for all global workers that is on-brand and managed centrally. It can be delivered in a single standard business language or, if necessary, translated for local teams.

Technological advancement due to large-scale investments is expected to drive the growth of the e-learning market. E-learning can naturally be much more cost-effective than classroom-based learning, as it does not require learners to travel to be in the same place or invest in special equipment and learning resources for each module of their course.

The increasing e-learning industry trend for gamification and incorporation of AR & VR are expected to increase the growth of the e-learning market. As gamification for learning offers a more engaging and immersive learning experience, this would translate to higher completion rates. Furthermore, the incorporation of AR and VR can provide an immersive learning experience to shape the future of gamification in the eLearning landscape.

With e-learning, students can take lessons online at their leisure. Students can be trained from any country, in any place, including remote areas or rural areas where education facilities are lacking. Furthermore, If students do not grasp the definition the first time around, the instructions given online, on audio-video courses, can be saved and rewound again and again. These advantages are expected to drive the growth of the e-learning market size.

E-LEARNING MARKET SEGMENTATION

by Type

On-Premise E-Learning

Cloud-Based E-Learning

by Application

Academy

Corporate

Government

by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of companies covered in this report are:

Skillsoft

Adobe

SAI Global

Cornerstone

Oracle

NAVEX Global

John Wiley and Sons

Japan Foundation

SAP

Infor

Articulate

Udemy

Benesse

Justsystem

Pearson

EDX

Atama Plus

Smart Education

Schoo

StreetAcademy

CLEAR

Surala Net

Coursera

Udacity

Eden

Proseeds

NetLearning

Paiza

Skillshare

LinkedIn

Pluralsight

Uicommons

LIGHTWORKS.

