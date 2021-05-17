Regulatory News:

LARGO (FR0013308582 ALLGO), an eco-responsible French player in the refurbishment of mobile devices, announces today its 2021 financial agenda.

Events Dates* Half-year sales 2021 July, 21st 2021 Half-year results and Q3 2021 revenues October, 20th 2021

(*): Press releases will be issued after market close. Information subject to change.

About Largo

Created in 2016, Largo is a group fundamentally involved in the circular economy. With close to 40 staff based in Nantes, Western France, Largo refurbishes Smartphones, tablets and laptops. Positioned along the entire value chain, from sourcing to refurbishment and distribution, Largo wants to become a benchmark player in the field of responsible refurbishment. A pioneer in terms of transparency, in 2018 Largo invested in a sophisticated production tool enabling it to optimise its processes and the quality of its products.

Entirely internalised in France, the refurbishment site offers full control of each key stage: reception, testing, reparation, quality control and after-sales service. Since the Company's creation, Largo has already refurbished more than 140,000 Smartphones, and generated revenue of almost €10.3 million in 2020.

Contacts:

Largo

Finance

finances@largo-france.fr

NewCap

Thomas Grojean/Quentin Massé

Investor Relations

largo@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

largo@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98