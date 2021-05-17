Regulatory News:

CLASQUIN (Paris:ALCLA), international freight forwarder and expert in overseas logistics, has signed a strategic partnership with Winddle, the collaborative platform for purchase orders monitoring, to ensure agile and uninterrupted management of information, from order to delivery, and to concretely meet the challenges of purchase order (PO) management for its customers.

Real-time visibility and management of supply chain flows

" PO Management is not a new concept for CLASQUIN. Thanks to our experience in the distribution sector, we have developed a strong expertise in the follow-up and management of our customers' supply orders. Our integrated network of branches, located close to production sites, has been offering buyer's consolidation and seller's consolidation solutions for several years now ", says Hugues Morin, Group CEO of CLASQUIN.

To optimize the management and organization of the transportation flows, it is essential to rely on detailed and reliable information on the purchase orders execution. "This new offer reinforces the services of our control towers at origin and naturally integrates our digital platform LIVE By CLASQUIN that already provides real time and enriched visibility on shipments, dynamic analysis to make sense of their transportation activity as well as collaborative services opened to our clients and their partners," continues Hugues Morin.

Strengthened collaboration with suppliers

For CLASQUIN, this partnership is part of a digital strategy focusing on collaboration, data enrichment and the use of data as a lever for operational excellence and value creation for its customers.

The integration of Winddle into LIVE By CLASQUIN will strengthen the local collaboration with suppliers, simplify and accelerate their onboarding, facilitate data entry and save time through an optimized experience adapted to each process and workflow. This partnership brings more reactivity and agility in case of disruptions such as production delays, partial deliveries, quality controls, issues with documentation..

"We will be able to be more efficient in following-up with suppliers, better challenge their service level and remove complicated manual processes. Our objective is clear: bring weeks of additional visibility on incoming shipments to our customers, avoid the black box effect, save time in vendors follow up and access anytime data for improved decision making and eventually secure international transport and delivery to the final customer." explains Frédéric Serra, Group CIO of CLASQUIN.

For Winddle, CLASQUIN reinforces the solution's expertise in international transport and, through this new offer, fully integrated into the Lyon-based freight forwarder catalogue of services, and enables to address the needs of several retail and industrial customers. With a strong local presence in the countries of origin, CLASQUIN is the perfect partner. Beyond the technological solution provided, the experts of the freight forwarder are at the service of a simplified communication and operational collaboration.

"This direct collaboration with an international transport player is completely new for Winddle; we are used to directly deal with the purchase or supply chain teams. CLASQUIN will allow us to enrich our vision and solution and bring value to more customers," said Emilia Jevakhoff, co-founder and CEO of Winddle.

Winddle and CLASQUIN have embarked on an ambitious partnership built around a common vision: connect suppliers with supply chain experts in order to offer the best reactivity to customers through new high value-added services.

ABOUT CLASQUIN

CLASQUIN is an air and sea freight forwarding and overseas logistics specialist. The Group designs and manages the entire overseas transport and logistics chain, organizing and coordinating the flow of client shipments between France and the rest of the world and, more specifically, to and from Asia-Pacific, North America, North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

Its shares are listed on EURONEXT GROWTH, ISIN FR0004152882, Reuters ALCLA.PA, Bloomberg ALCLA FP. Read more at www.clasquin.com.

CLASQUIN confirms its eligibility for the share savings plan for MSCs (medium-sized companies) in accordance with Article D221-113-5 of the French Monetary and Financial Code established by decree number 2014-283 on 4 March 2014 and with Article L221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, which set the conditions for eligibility (less than 5,000 employees and annual sales of less than €1,500m or balance sheet total of less than €2,000m).

CLASQUIN is listed on the Enternext© PEA-PME 150 index.

LEI: 9695004FF6FA43KC4764

ABOUT LIVE BY CLASQUIN

As the group's digital platform, LIVE brings together CLASQUIN's digital services in a single portal with optimized user exeprience. As part of CLASQUIN data-driven supply chain strategy, the platform offers enriched end-to-end visibility of shipments ensuring a strong capacity for anticipation and reactivity to disruptions, collaborative services with our transport expert experts and visual business analyses to make sense to transportation: budget, flows analysis, carriers performance, environmental impact, etc.).

Our ambition is to put data at the heart of our strategy through a unique and place for collaboration and exchange and bring effective decision-making tool at both operational and strategic levels.

ABOUT Winddle

Designed by an expert Procurement and Supply Chain team and backed by several years of R&D in collaboration with business users, Winddle is a collaborative Supply Chain management platform that connects all the players in the supply chain to ensure agile and seamless management of information, from order to receipt.

Thanks to Winddle, companies gain real-time visibility and performance in the management of their supply, making their Supply Chain a decisive asset in their success and customer satisfaction.

Winddle currently has around 15 employees based in Paris, and more than 3000 Supply Chain professionals from all over the world (principals, suppliers, transport service providers, quality departments) connected on a daily basis for efficient coordination of supply chain flows.

