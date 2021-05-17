Anzeige
Montag, 17.05.2021
WKN: A3CMS4 ISIN: SE0015810247 
17.05.2021 | 17:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to share distribution in Kinnevik (94/21)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Kinnevik AB (Kinnevik) held on April 29,
2021, resolved to distribute Kinnevik's shareholding in Zalando through a split
redemption, so that Kinnevik shareholders will receive one (1) redemption share
which will entitle to approximately 0.195 Zalando SE (ZEL) shares. The Ex-date
is May 17, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of
options and regular forwards/futures in Kinnevik (KINB). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

