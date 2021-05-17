Blackstone Resources (SWX: BLS) is pleased to announce that it has added four new members to the advisory board of Blackstone Technology.

Blackstone Technology is a wholly owned subsidiary of Blackstone Resources and represents Blackstone's investments in the battery technology business.

Joining as members of the advisory board as nonexecutive directors are:

Dr. Franz Fink and Dr. Ulrich Ehmes as business and technology advisors, and Prof. Arno Kwade and Prof. Jürgen Janek as scientific advisors.

Dr. rer. nat Franz Fink is the former CEO of Maxwell Technologies a company that was acquired by Tesla in 2019 for US$ 218 million. Maxwell Technologies successfully developed a thick layer technology, super condensators and manufacturers batteries for renewable energy storage, electric vehicles and consumer electronics. He has extensive experience building high-performance global teams and has rapidly transformed a growing business and added significant shareholder value.

Dr. Ing. Ulrich Ehmes was the CEO/COO of Leclanché SA, which is a Swiss lithium-ion battery manufacturer and was CTO of TerraE. He has extensive experience in setting up the infrastructure for producing lithium-ion battery cells on a mass scale.

Prof. Dr. Ing. Arno Kwade is a well known University professor at the Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany, since 2005. He is the Head of the Institute for Mechanische Verfahrenstechnik (IMVT) and is leading the Institute of Particle Technology (iPAT). They do research and have extensive experience in the behaviour of particles and powders at the submicron and nanometre range. Prof. Kwade has for many years developed important applications for the design and manufacturing of electrodes used within lithium-ion battery cells.

Prof. Dr. Jürgen Janek is a well-known University professor of physical chemistry at the Justus University in Giessen, Germany since 1999. He is a specialist in solid-state chemistry and electrochemistry, solid state reactions and atomic transportation processes. Prof. Janek coordinates the German cluster of competence for solid state batteries in Germany.

The knowledge and experience of the advisors, we are adding, are incredibly valuable, especially as Blackstone Technology builds up the 3D printing manufacturing process and production programme for its own solid-state battery technology.

The experience and knowledge that these four new members of the advisory board are significant assets for Blackstone Technology. It will give the Blackstone Technology access to leader in business, technology and battery science.

They are important additions for Blackstone Technology in its pursuit to significantly scale up the level of its operations in the years to come.

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources AG is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug, and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery metals market. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery technology and battery metals revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel, copper and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources continuous a research program on new battery technologies on solid state batteries and its production process.

Blackstone Technology GmbH is a fully owned subsidiary of Blackstone Resources. Presently Blackstone Technology builds up a production line for small series of 3D printed in Döbeln, Saxony Germany. The short term production will be pouch cells with the Blackstone Thick Layer Technology which allows a 20% higher density of the battery than other equivalent lithium ion cells.

