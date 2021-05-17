WGI Inc.: WGI Announces Nicholas Evans Joins Firm as Chief Innovation Officer

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / National engineering design and professional services firm WGI, Inc. is pleased to announce that Nicholas D. Evans joins the company as Chief Innovation Officer reporting directly to company President, Gregory Sauter.

Nick is an award-winning author, digital disruptor, emerging technology implementor, thought leader and sought-after speaker, one of Consulting Magazine's Top 25 Consultants and ComputerWorld's Premier 100 IT Leaders, and a 25-year veteran of helping companies - across a unique blend of industries -- develop and implement technology enabled strategies for transformation, innovation, sustainability, and growth.

"Nick's truly impressive range of experience not only fulfilled the requirements we set for this position, but blew them away," says Gregory. "His skill set, his consulting work for highly recognizable companies, his awards and certifications, his ten published books, his public-speaking expertise, and intense commitment to the application of emerging and disruptive technology, will be an integral part of WGI's long-term strategy to accelerate our digitization - and support our commitment to inventive solutions for our clients."

WGI's CEO, David Wantman, adds, "Nick will oversee strategic innovation and promote innovation across our enterprise. He and Gregory will collaboratively introduce group and companywide tools and processes that bolster creative thinking, enhance automation, and ultimately create growth."

Nick will chair the firm's Innovation Council and drive forward the WGI Innovation Strategy, partnering with all divisions to advance intelligent automation and innovation best suited to each, expand the company's partner ecosystem and establish new key partnerships, and monitor, enhance, and support tech investments and advancement.

"It's an honor and privilege to be a new member of the WGI family," says Nick. "The firm has a proud history of innovation over the past 50 years and is experiencing rapid growth in one of the largest industries undergoing digital transformation. There's an amazing opportunity to help foster innovation across WGI, and to assist clients and the communities they serve with their own transformations towards smarter cities that incorporate sustainability, resiliency, and adaptability for purpose-driven as well as results-driven outcomes."

WGI's consistent and continued ascent caught the media's attention with the acquisition and integration of Austin, Texas-based BIG RED DOG Engineering in 2019. The WGI - BIG RED DOG combination joined the fastest-growing professional services firm in Florida with the fastest-growing firm in Texas. The result is a diverse organization of 600 talented professionals serving an active client base in over 30 states. Named ENR's 2021 Southeast Design Firm of the Year, WGI also entered a strategic partnership with Jacksonville's Urban SDK, bringing in its data analytics and predictive-intelligence platforms that improve data sourcing, reporting, and analysis, increasing safety and traffic flow on roadway networks, including Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA), and the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency (TPA).

ABOUT WGI

As a multidisciplinary solutions-providing consulting firm, WGI has 18 offices in eight states, serving an active client base in over 30 states, specializing in the following disciplines: mobility planning, transportation engineering, land development/municipal engineering, traffic and transportation engineering, parking solutions, geospatial and land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, restoration and structural engineering, landscape architecture, environmental sciences and water resources, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2021, ENR ranked WGI #175 - up 12 places -- on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms, while at the same time naming WGI their 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the southeast United States. South Florida Business Journal ranked WGI #5 on its 2021 Top 25 Engineering Firms, and #59 on its 2020 list of Top 100 Private Companies. For more information, please visitwww.wginc.com.

