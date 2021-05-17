The "Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market Report
The Western Europe and Nordic data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 4% during the period 2020-2026.
The market witnessed supply chain-related challenges in Q1 and Q2 2020 for both IT infrastructure and support infrastructure providers. However, these recovered in Q3 2020. The market growth was aided by previously announced projects and expansions of facilities in a few locations where data centers were deemed essential services. A majority of the demand for data center services is contributed by cloud-based service providers.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of western Europe and Nordic data center market during the forecast period:
- 5G boosting Edge Data Center Investments
- Growing Procurement of Renewable Energy
- Innovative UPS Battery Technology
- Increased Adoption of 200/400 GBE Switch Ports
The study considers the present scenario of Western Europe and Nordic data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Companies Mentioned
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Huawei Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Vantara
- IBM
- Inspur
- Inventec
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- MiTAC Holdings
- NEC Corporation
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Computer (Quanta Cloud Technology)
- Super Micro Computer
- Wistron (Wiwynn)
- ABB
- Airedale Conditioning Systems
- Asetek
- Alfa Laval
- Assa Abloy
- Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER-SDMO
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Nlyte Software
- Piller Power Systems
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Rittal
- Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Socomec
- Trane Technologies
- Vertiv Group
- acens Technologies
- Adam
- Aruba
- Bahnhof
- CyrusOne
- Colt Data Center Services (Colt DCS)
- Digital Realty
- DigiPlex
- DATA4 Smart Data Centers
- Equinix
- Echelon Data Centers
- EcoDataCenter
- Global Switch
- GlobalConnect
- Green Mountain
- Iron Mountain
- Microsoft
- Nexica Econocom Group
- NTT Global Data Centers
- QTS Realty Trust
- VIRTUS Data Centres
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- T5 Data Centers
- Vantage Data Centers
- AECOM
- Arup Group
- Bouygues Construction
- CapIngelec
- DPR Construction
- Deerns
- Fluor Corporation
- Future-Tech
- HDR Architecture
- ISG
- Jones Engineering
- Kirby Group
- Linesight
- Mercury Engineering
- Mace Group
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- Metnor Construction
- RED-Engineering
- Structure Tone
- Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. How big is Western Europe and Nordic data center market?
2. What are the upcoming industry applications for data centers?
3. Which are the major IT companies operating in the Western Europe and Nordic data center market?
4. What are the top trends driving the Western Europe and Nordic data center market?
5. Which segments are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
6. How does COVID-19 affect the data center market landscape?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope Coverage
5 Report Assumptions Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Market Opportunities Trends
8.1 5G To Boost Edge Data Center Investments
8.2 Growing Procurement of Renewable Energy
8.3 Innovative Ups Battery Technology
8.4 Adoption of District Heating By Data Centers
8.5 Increased Adoption Of 200/400 GBE Switch Ports
9 Market Enablers
9.1 Covid-19 Enhancing Data Center Demand
9.2 Cloud Adoption Driving The Data Center Market
9.3 Increasing Demand For Big Data Iot Investments
9.4 Rise In Colocation Investments
9.5 M&As Fueling Data Center Growth
9.6 Tax Incentives Increasing Data Center Investments
9.7 Data Regulations Increasing Cloud Colocation Data Center Investments
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Increased Power Network Outages
10.2 Security Challenges In Data Centers
10.3 Lack Of Skilled Workforce
10.4 Rising Carbon Emissions From Data Centers
10.5 Location Constraints For Data Center Construction
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size Forecast
11.5 Five Forces Analysis
12 Infrastructure
13 IT Infrastructure
14 Electrical Infrastructure
15 Mechanical Infrastructure
16 Cooling Systems
17 Cooling Technique
18 General Construction
19 Tier Standards
20 Geography
20.1 Market Snapshot Growth Engine
21 Western Europe
22 Nordic Region
23 Competitive Landscape
24 Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
25 Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
26 Prominent Construction Contractors
27 Prominent Data Center Investors
28 Report Summary
28.1 Key Takeaways
29 Quantitative Summary
30 Appendix
