The "Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market Report

The Western Europe and Nordic data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 4% during the period 2020-2026.

The market witnessed supply chain-related challenges in Q1 and Q2 2020 for both IT infrastructure and support infrastructure providers. However, these recovered in Q3 2020. The market growth was aided by previously announced projects and expansions of facilities in a few locations where data centers were deemed essential services. A majority of the demand for data center services is contributed by cloud-based service providers.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of western Europe and Nordic data center market during the forecast period:

5G boosting Edge Data Center Investments

Growing Procurement of Renewable Energy

Innovative UPS Battery Technology

Increased Adoption of 200/400 GBE Switch Ports

The study considers the present scenario of Western Europe and Nordic data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is Western Europe and Nordic data center market?

2. What are the upcoming industry applications for data centers?

3. Which are the major IT companies operating in the Western Europe and Nordic data center market?

4. What are the top trends driving the Western Europe and Nordic data center market?

5. Which segments are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

6. How does COVID-19 affect the data center market landscape?

