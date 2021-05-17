Anzeige
Montag, 17.05.2021
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Kinnevik (97/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and
regular forwards/futures in Kinnevik AB (KINB) due to a share distribution. For
details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 94/21. Adjusted
series have received an "X" or "Y" in the series designation. 

Adjusted series also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs, which can be
found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859799
