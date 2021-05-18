Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2021) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Scott Matson will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective June 14, 2021. As Trican's CFO, Mr. Matson will be responsible for Trican's accounting, finance, treasury and corporate reporting functions as well as support for investor relations.

Most recently, Mr. Matson spent 14 years with Horizon North Logistics Inc. ("Horizon North") first as the Corporation's Controller, Operations Finance and, subsequently, as Chief Financial Officer from 2010 through mid-2020. Prior to joining Horizon North, he held a series of progressively senior financial management positions with Precision Energy Services. Mr. Matson holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary and obtained the designation of Chartered Professional Accountant in 1998.

Mr. Fedora, President and CEO commented that, "Scott is an experienced CFO with extensive business expertise and a proven track record in streamlining financial functions. He is a great addition to our executive team."

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.

