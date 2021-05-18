Real Restoration Group Named to Inc.'s 2021 Best Workplaces List for the Third Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Real Restoration Group (RRG), a company with a track record of success and award-winning construction firm proven in residential, multifamily, retail, hospitality, and commercial sectors, has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2021 Best Workplaces List for the third consecutive year. RRG was also named a winner in the revenue category of "Prosperous and Thriving" and the company stage category of "Established Excellence" by Inc. Magazine.

This was no small feat, as this year's field of entries was the most competitive Inc Magazine has ever seen. In 2021, tens of thousands of companies applied to be recognized as one of the best workplaces in America. From the many remarkable companies vying for the award, only a fraction are being honored as Inc.'s 2021 Best Workplaces. Clearly, Real Restoration Group has gone to extraordinary lengths to attract, develop, and maintain its workforce.

Among tens of thousands of submissions, Inc. honored only 429 companies for this year's Best Workplaces. Recently celebrating 10-years in business and just off the announced expansion to the South Florida/North Miami market, Real Restoration Group is seemingly on pace for a disciplined growth strategy and the recognition marks another milestone in making the right decisions to re-investing in the company's culture and community.

"We are honored to stand out among many great companies as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2021," said Morris Gershengorin, founder and chief executive officer of Real Restoration Group. "This demonstrates our commitment to a strong and resilient company culture. I'm extremely proud of how our team has come together in a very challenging environment. Our employees have consistently shown how we are intrinsically connected as a company and within our communities."

Collecting data from tens of thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by a third party, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"In the midst of a global pandemic we acted swiftly to prioritize our employees' health, safety, and quality of life," said founder Morris Gershengorin. "The past year presented us with an opportunity to overcome many challenges and we responded with a renewed focus on our shared passion for our mission and core values."

The Best Workplaces list can be found in the May/June 2021 issue of Inc., with the full list of honorees featured online at: https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces/2021.

About Real Restoration Group

Real Restoration Group provides construction services to residential, commercial, multifamily, retail, and hospitality sector clients throughout the Midwest and South Florida markets. Headquartered in Chicago, IL with additional offices coming soon to North Miami, FL Real Restoration Group is committed to simplifying the construction process, providing an unmatched client experience, and exceeding the highest of industry standards.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

