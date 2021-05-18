HYCU, Inc.: Rajh Das to Lead EMEA Sales for HYCU as Company Hits Growth and Hiring Milestone

Former Google Exec and Cloud Sales Leader Joins as VP Sales, EMEA

BOSTON, May 17, 2021, a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data backup and recovery as a service, today announced Rajh Das has joined the company in the new role of VP Sales, Europe, Middle East and Africaled by Bain Capital Ventures with participation by Acrew Capital.



"Rajh is a proven sales leader and an effective team builder. His passion and energy is infectious and all of us at HYCU are looking forward to having him on the team as a key sales leader," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. "It's not just his time at Google UK that was so impressive but he has a proven track record of success, and leading and delivering at every company he has worked at including an impressive time at Microsoft UK. As one of the leading growth areas for HYCU, our Google Cloud business continues to deliver impressive results and I know Rajh will be instrumental in scaling our enterprise sales and multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service solutions portfolio to new levels. We continue to add talent like Rajh to our roster and his customer first mentality is a natural fit for all of us at HYCU. He is the thirtieth new hire in the past 30 days and we are well on the way to hit our talent acquisition targets for the year."

"I'm delighted to be joining HYCU at such an exciting time," said Mr. Das. "The leadership culture, people and technology coupled with the market conditions put HYCU in an unbelievably advantageous place to be now. I am looking forward to continuing to connect and collaborate with my new colleagues and our growing customer and partner base to drive innovation and ensure we are successful as our customers transform their businesses."

Mr. Das has a degree in Operations Management from the University of Nottingham and an MBA from Cass Business School (London).

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 2,000 companies worldwide. HYCU's award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 200 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

