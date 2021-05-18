Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today that Unidad Editorial, the leading media group in the Spanish press industry, has selected Triton Digital for the delivery, monetization, and measurement of its streaming audio and podcast content.

Through this partnership, Unidad Editorial will utilize Triton's audio streaming network for the delivery of its podcasts and commercial radio online. In addition, Unidad Editorial will use Triton's ad server to insert targeted audio ads into their content, as well as Triton's audio advertising technology to monetize their inventory through both open and private marketplace deals.

Further, Unidad Editorial will measure their highly engaged listening audiences using Triton's Webcast Metrics and Podcast Metrics measurement services, and will rely on Triton's enterprise podcast platform, Omny Studio, to support the creation, distribution, and promotion of its podcast content across a wide range of platforms and devices including smart speakers and mobile phones.

"This partnership is just the beginning of an evolution in digital audio that will lead radio for a lifetime, especially thanks to the quality of the content offered by broadcasters across the country," said Gema Monjas, MARCA's Business Director. "We have to continue to be the benchmark in terms of content, in the way we communicate with our listeners and always be at the forefront in terms of the support channels we offer to our audience, both in digital and audio support."

"A key contributor to the growth of streaming audio in Spain, we are pleased to be powering Unidad Editorial's audio strategy," said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. "We look forward to helping them increase their reach and grow their revenue while providing their loyal audience with engaging, high quality audio and podcast content."

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Unidad Editorial

Unidad Editorial, publishing company of EL MUNDO, MARCA, EXPANSIÓN and TELVA, among others, stands out on the airwaves thanks to Radio MARCA, the only sports station in Spain. In addition, it maintains a growing strategic commitment to developing programming and series in podcast format that complete the group's informative supply.

