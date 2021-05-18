India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies, an entity under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has said that domestic manufacturers have provided sufficient evidence to warrant an investigation into the alleged dumping of solar cells.From pv magazine India India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), an entity under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has launched an anti-dumping probe into solar cells from China, Thailand and Vietnam, based on a request by domestic manufacturers. The application was filed by Mundra Solar PV, Jupiter Solar Power and Jupiter International, ...

