The Energy Information Administration says that more than 2.7 GW of modules were shipped at an average price of $0.34 per watt in March.From pv magazine USA More solar modules are being shipped at lower prices than ever before in the United States, according to the latest edition of the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Monthly Solar Photovoltaic Module Shipments Report. In January, 1.725 GW of modules were shipped at an average price of $0.36 per watt - the lowest price per watt since the EIA began tracking module shipments in 2017. In February, prices fell to new record lows, as 1.728 ...

