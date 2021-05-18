CBO TERRITORIA: Marie Caze residential district in Saint-Paul, a commercially successful intermediate-rent property development

Marie Caze residential district in Saint-Paul, a commercially successful intermediate-rent property development

Delivery of the Les Damiers 1 prestige residence already 100% sold

Delivery in August of the Les Damiers 2 prestige residence currently 90% sold

Marie Caze: an outstanding location close to La Reunion's most attractive seaside area

CBo Territoria's offering of products eligible for the Pinel Outre-mer and Girardin income tax incentives now expanded with the launch of two 33- and 35-home developments

CBo Territoria is announcing delivery of its Les Damiers 1 prestige residential development in Marie Caze, a 30-hectare eco-district being developed by the Group on its core land holdings in Plaine Saint-Paul, in western La Réunion.

The now fully sold Les Damiers 1 programme has attracted buyers taking full advantage of the income tax incentives available under the Pinel Outre-mer and Girardin acts.

The 1,100 m2, 3-level residential development has 17 prestige homes with high-quality amenities and finishes. Nestling between the ocean and the mountains, the development offers breathtaking views across La Réunion's western shoreline.

The bioclimatic Les Damiers 1 construction consists of double-exposure apartments with a light and airy terrace and a number of green spaces. The building is protected by automated systems and has an underground car park in the basement level.

Les Damiers 2, the second tranche of the development, is scheduled for delivery in August. It consists of 29 apartments on three levels with 1,882 m2 in total floor area. To date, 90% of these units have been sold.

Marie Caze: potential for 470 homes

Marie Caze is one of 10 residential districts that CBo Territoria is developing in La Réunion.

It lies close to La Plaine Saint-Paul and Savanna and has connections to their various stores and amenities, plus direct access to the island's north-to-south expressway. Marie Caze boasts an excellent location close to the island's most popular areas, with a rich natural environment and magnificent views across the bay.

Saint-Paul, La Réunion's former capital, is now the island's second-largest community. It is known as the "pearl of the west" with its filao tree-shaded stretches of beach, its lagoon and its protected Coral reef. There is a large range of leisure activities, including the Golf du Bassin Bleu course.

Note that CBo Territoria owns 2,950 hectares in land reserves in La Réunion. It is developing 182 hectares, including 18 hectares in commercial and residential developments.

New additions to the offering of products eligible for the Pinel Outre-mer and Girardin income tax incentives

Boosted by the success of the Les Damiers 1 and 2 programme and the long-term Pinel Outre-Mer and Girardin income tax incentives made available by the government, CBo Territoria has launched the marketing of two new residential programmes:

Bengali 1, a 2,223 m 2 residential development with 33 1- to 3-bedroom homes in the Marie Caze district

residential development with 33 1- to 3-bedroom homes in the Marie Caze district Kaloupilé, a 2,333 m2 residential development with 35 1- to 3-bedroom homes in the new town of Beauséjour that CBo Territoria is developing in Sainte-Marie, close to the island's capital.

