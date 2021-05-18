

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. Economists forecast the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 4.9 percent in three months to March.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.4169 against the greenback, 154.64 against the yen, 1.2776 against the franc and 0.8587 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



