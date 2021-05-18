DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

18.05.2021 / 08:30

Vancouver, BC, Canada, May 18, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biotech Company focused on the development of novel and highly specific vaccines and antibody-drug conjugates targeting cancer and infectious diseases is pleased to begin its trading under the symbol DTC as of today.

The primary objective and business of Defence is the research, development and advancement of three main products using its proprietary Accum technology:

- Dendritic Cell (DC) cancer vaccines using Accum (AccuvacTM).

- A new protein-based vaccine formulation against COVID and infectious disease.

- ADCs (Antibody Drug Conjugates) targeting various cancer.

AccuvacTM: for Dendritic Cell cancer vaccines

Defence has optimized the chemical manufacturing of its experimental antigens to efficiently link the Accum moiety. When used to pulse DCs, these modified antigens were shown to break-down endosomal membranes leading to efficient processing, presentation and activation of responding T cells. The prophylactic vaccination led to 100% protection against cancer growth. This process was rechallenged three times and led to a continue 100% protection against cancerous tumor growth.

Therapeutic vaccination of animals with pre-established tumors triggered a substantial delay in tumor growth as a stand-alone therapy. Combination of AccuvacTM to the immune-checkpoint inhibitor anti-PD1 cured 70% of treated animals.

To build upon this success, Defence is developing second and third generation Accum moieties to further enhance the potency and the efficacy of the AccuvacTM.

Defence has engineered two Accum variants with direct anti-tumoral effects. The results of the Accum variants displayed efficiency at killing melanoma, lymphoma, colon and breast cancer cells in vitro. In vivo studies are currently ongoing to test the intratumoral delivery of these variants as a means to induce regression of established tumors.

A COVID Vaccine

Defence is using the Accum technology to develop a distinct COVID-19 protein-based vaccine. So far, the vaccine is highly immunogenic in tests with rodent animals with antibody titers lasting for more than 16 weeks. In addition, the generated antibodies "neutralized" the ability of pseudotyped viruses (an artificial virus with COVID-19 S proteins) from infecting cells.

Defence is currently preparing the initiation of IND-enabling studies while preparing to begin the Phase I trial.

Antibody Drug Conjugates

Defence has demonstrated that the Accum technology enhances the ability of the ADC Kadcyla (T-DM1) to specifically target and kill breast cancer cells.

Defence completed the synthesis of 18 different Accum-variants conjugated to T-DM1 at 10X ratio. A toxicity screening will be performed in the near future on the selected breast cancer cell line to identify additional leads.

A Phase 1 clinical trial for breast cancer is currently being prepared.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

