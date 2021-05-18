DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CSE: DTC FSE: DTC PRESS RELEASE
DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS, STRONG THERAPEUTICS PIPELINE: ADC's, CANCER AND COVID VACCINES
The primary objective and business of Defence is the research, development and advancement of three main products using its proprietary Accum technology:
- Dendritic Cell (DC) cancer vaccines using Accum (AccuvacTM).
AccuvacTM: for Dendritic Cell cancer vaccines
Therapeutic vaccination of animals with pre-established tumors triggered a substantial delay in tumor growth as a stand-alone therapy. Combination of AccuvacTM to the immune-checkpoint inhibitor anti-PD1 cured 70% of treated animals.
To build upon this success, Defence is developing second and third generation Accum moieties to further enhance the potency and the efficacy of the AccuvacTM.
Defence has engineered two Accum variants with direct anti-tumoral effects. The results of the Accum variants displayed efficiency at killing melanoma, lymphoma, colon and breast cancer cells in vitro. In vivo studies are currently ongoing to test the intratumoral delivery of these variants as a means to induce regression of established tumors.
A COVID Vaccine
Defence is currently preparing the initiation of IND-enabling studies while preparing to begin the Phase I trial.
Antibody Drug Conjugates
Defence completed the synthesis of 18 different Accum-variants conjugated to T-DM1 at 10X ratio. A toxicity screening will be performed in the near future on the selected breast cancer cell line to identify additional leads.
A Phase 1 clinical trial for breast cancer is currently being prepared.
About Defence:
For further information:
18.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Defence Therapeutics Inc.
|1680 - 200 Burrard St
|V6C3L6 Vancouver
|Canada
|E-mail:
|info@defencetherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://defencetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CA24463V1013
|WKN:
|A3CN14
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Toronto
|EQS News ID:
|1197486
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1197486 18.05.2021