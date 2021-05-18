

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) said it agreed to acquire Obex Medical Holdings, a medical distribution business serving hospitals and other healthcare providers in New Zealand, with revenue in 2020 of about NZD 51 million.



Obex Medical Holdings supplies a broad range of healthcare equipment and devices, and it is headquartered in Auckland. The acquisition is expected to be completed at the beginning of June.



Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive Officer of Bunzl, said, 'I am pleased to be able to announce our fourth acquisition of 2021. Obex Medical Holdings is a strong business with an experienced management team that will complement and enhance Bunzl's healthcare capabilities in Australasia. The Group's acquisition pipeline remains active and a number of discussions are ongoing.'



