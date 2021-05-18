Eolus Vind AB interim report January 1 2021 - March 31 2021

Hässleholm, Sweden, May 18th, 2021

3 Months January 2021 - March 2021

Net sales 241.5 (140.0) MSEK.

EBIT -29.4 (-122.2) MSEK. Profit before tax -21.1 (-81.4) MSEK. Net profit -16.8 (-63.8) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals -0.67 (-2.56) SEK.

During the four months period 0 (0) wind turbines were taken into operations with a total installed capacity of 0 (0) MW.

During the four months period the equivalent of 0 (1) wind turbines with an installed capacity of 0 (0.8) MW was handed over to customers.

At the end of the period Eolus had 874 (687) MW under asset management.

In January 2021 Eolus signed individual PPA:s with a major global energy company for the three wind farms Boarp, Dållebo and Rosenskog totaling 68 MW. The agreements cover 100 % of the produced electricity volume in the wind farms which are sold to Commerz Real.

In March Eolus established operations in Poland, which is a fast growing market when it comes to renewable energy while also being one of the European countries most dependent on fossil-based electricity production. The entry to a new market is part of the strategy for growth determined by the company.

In March Eolus signed an agreement with a customer for the delivery of a turn-key wind power facility in Timmele in Ulricehamn municipality in Sweden. The facility will comprise two Enercon E-138 with a total installed capacity of 8.4 MW.

Eolus financial year has changed from September 1st - August 31st to January 1st - December 31st. During the financial year that ended December 31st 2020 the presented periods where based on a prolonged financial year starting September 1st 2019. During 2021 the comparative figures will be presented for quarters corresponding to the period in year 2020. It means that comparative periods during 2021 will correspond to interim periods that have not been presented before.

Dividend and Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday May 19, 2021. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 2.00 (1.50) per share.

Financial summary Interim Interim Rolling 12 Full year Jan 2021 Jan 2020 Apr 2020 Sep 2019 -Mar 2021 -Mar 2020 -Mar 2021 -Dec 2020 Net sales, MSEK 241,5 140,0 2 104,3 2 468,6 EBIT, MSEK -29,4 -122,2 161,8 280,0 Profit before tax, MSEK -21,1 -81,4 61,9 182,6 Changes in market valuation of financial derivatives, MSEK -22,9 -1,6 14,9 69,6 Net profit, MSEK -16,8 -63,8 60,3 198,3 Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0,67 -2,56 2,42 7,96 Equity per share, SEK 41,30 38,49 41,30 41,63 Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK -51,3 -316,1 11,9 -483,7 Total assets, MSEK 1 856,3 2 010,0 1 856,3 1 808,2 Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK 238,6 212,1 238,6 304,2 Signed customer contracts, MSEK 4 999,9 5 116,6 4 999,9 5 130,9 No of turbines taken into operation, amount 0,0 0,0 38,0 81,0 No of turbines handed over to customers, amount 0,0 1,0 39,0 83,0 Turbines taken into operation, MW 0,0 0,0 160,3 323,7 Turbines handed over to customers, MW 0,0 0,8 161,1 325,3 Managed turbines, MW 874 687 874 903 Equity/assets ratio, % 55,4 47,7 55,4 57,3 Return on equity after tax, % 6,1 23,9 6,1 20,6**

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15

Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 70-932 97 77

Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on May 18, 2021, at 8.30 AM CET.

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 653 wind turbines with a capacity of nearly 1 370 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 400 MW of asset management services of which 874 MW are in operation and the rest under construction.



Eolus Vind AB has 41 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com



