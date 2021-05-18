DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Bond
Ad-hoc announcement
Pursuant to Art. 17 Abs. 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
- EUR 250m issuance of senior unsecured bond with 3-year term and 5.50% coupon
- Transaction executed as a private placement
The Bonds are being raised as financing in the context of a potential acquisition of real estate assets in Germany.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aggregate Holdings SA
|Rue Antoine Jans 10
|1820 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|DE000A184P98
|WKN:
|A184P9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1197543
