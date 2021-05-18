Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.05.2021
WKN: A3CN4R ISIN: NL00150009E8 Ticker-Symbol: 6KW0 
Frankfurt
18.05.21
09:04 Uhr
9,880 Euro
-0,040
-0,40 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2021 | 09:05
Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V.: Pegasus Europe - Home Member State Declaration

AMSTERDAM, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Article 5:25a(2) of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act requires all listed companies to publicly announce which country is their "home member state" for the purposes of regulation of their disclosure obligations under Directive 2004/109/EG of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 December 2004 on the harmonisation of transparency requirements in relation to information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market and amending Directive 2001/34/EC (the EU Transparency Directive).

Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V. hereby announces that its home member state is the Netherlands. This disclosure is also available on www.pegasuseurope.com(Investor Relations).

Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V

Investor Relations: ir@pegasuseurope.com

Media Relations

Cornelia Schnepf / Robin Haddrill: +44 7387 108 998 / +44 7920 016 203

General Enquiries: info@pegasuseurope.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
