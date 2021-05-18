

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HomeServe plc (HSV.L), a home repairs and improvements business, Tuesday reported lower pre-tax profit for the full year, but revenue grew 15 percent from last year. However, pre-tax profit, on an adjusted basis, grew 6 percent.



The Group's statutory profit before tax declined by 66 percent to 47.2 million pounds, while adjusted profit before tax rose 6 percent to 191.3 million pounds.



On a per share basis, earnings slid to 9.2 pence from 31.5 pence, while adjusted earnings rose to 42.7 pence from 41.3 pence last year.



For the year, revenue was up by 15 percent to 1.3 billion pounds. All the results are reported on continuing operations basis.



In addition, the Group said its Board proposed a final dividend of 19.8 pence to take the total dividend for the year to 26.0 pence, up 10 percent, supported by business resilience, cash generation and strong future growth potential.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HOMESERVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de