Medical Plastics Market Size Worth $48.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical plastics market size is expected to reach USD 48.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Robust growth in the medical industry coupled with rising healthcare expenditure across the world are anticipated to drive the global market over the forecast period. The market is expected to register significant growth owing to the high adoption of plastics for implants on account of their chemical inertness and superior fatigue resistance.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, North America dominated the overall market in 2020 and is projected to retain its dominance expanding at a steady CAGR during the forecast period

The companies in this market are involved in the production of premium-quality plastic composites used for specialized applications to achieve a high degree of product differentiation

Various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years to boost the growth of the market

For instance, in April 2020 , Exxon Mobil Corp. announced to increase the monthly production of specialized Polypropylene (PP) by 1,000 tons to meet the growing demand for medical masks and gowns owing to the spread of the coronavirus

This surge in the production of PP is expected to help medical masks and gown manufacturers to produce an additional 20 million gowns or 200 million medical masks

Read 166 page research report with ToC on "Medical Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Medical Components, Wound Care, Tooth Implants), By Region (North America, APAC, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028"

Asia Pacific region is expected to progress at the fastest CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period on account of the rising consumer expenditure on healthcare. In addition, the low cost of medical procedures in the region makes it a favorable destination for medical tourism, thereby leading to an increase in the demand for medical devices. Furthermore, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in countries, such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and Indonesia, has created a huge product demand from applications such as testing equipment, medical bags, gloves, masks, ventilators, syringes, surgical drapes, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Thus, the rising cases of COVID-19 in the region are projected to substantially drive market growth.

The medical components application segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 on account of the high consumption of superior-grade plastics in the production of catheters, syringes, containers, and surgical equipment. The requirement for easier sterilization coupled with the need for lightweight and high-strength products is expected to propel the product demand in the aforementioned applications. The medical device packaging segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Rising cases of chronic diseases owing to the growing geriatric population are estimated to drive the demand for portable, lightweight, and compact medical devices, thereby supporting market growth. The enhanced mechanical and thermal properties offered by PVC as compared to traditional materials, such as metals and glass, are anticipated to open up new avenues for market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical plastics market on the basis of applicationand region:

Medical Plastic Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Medical Device Packaging



Medical Components



Orthopedic Implant Packaging



Orthopedic Soft Goods



Wound Care



Cleanroom Supplies



BioPharm Devices



Mobility Aids



Sterilization & Infection Prevention



Tooth Implants



Denture Base Material



Other Implants



Others

Medical Plastic Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Italy





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Medical Plastics Market

Rochling Group

Nolato AB

GW Plastics, Inc.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

SABIC

Eastman Chemical Company

Celanese Corporation

Dow, Inc.

Solvay S.A.

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

Trinseo S.A.

