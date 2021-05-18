

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Plc (LAND.L) Tuesday reported loss before tax of 1.393 billion pounds or 188.2 pense per basic share for the full-year ended March 31, 2021, compared with loss of 837 million pounds or 112.4 pense per basic share during the same period last year.



on adjusted basis, it reported earnings, but down 39.4% to 33.9 pense per share from 55.9 pense per share during the corresponding period last year



Revenue profit for the year decreased 39.4% to 251 million pounds from 414 million pounds a year ago.



Net assets per share also declined to 975 pense per share from 1,182 pense per share last year.



Also the company announced a full year dividend of 27 pense per share.



'We are now entering the recovery phase. Government action to support the economy was swift and the speed of the ongoing vaccination programme impressive. As a result, there is the real prospect of a strong consumption led recovery across the remainder of 2021 and 2022,' said Chief Executive Mark Allan.



