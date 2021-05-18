The most powerful of the two products has a power output of up to 380 W and an efficiency of 20.4%. For both panels, the temperature coefficient is -0.37%. The German manufacturer said the modules are produced at its manufacturing facility in Dresden.Germany-based PV module manufacturer Solarwatt has launched two bifacial glass-glass panels with half-cell architecture and an M6 format: The Solarwatt Vision Pure panel, with white backsheet and aluminum frame; and the black-framed Solarwatt Vision Style panel, with a transparent backsheet. The Vision Style product is available in three versions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...