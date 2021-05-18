Announcing the Upcoming Launch of the Burp Buddy, an Always Clean Burp Cloth

The Burp Buddy Features Multiple and Flippable Panels that Reveal a New Clean Space

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Marcia and Jeff Williams, the owners and inventors of Burp Buddy, are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their innovative and practical burp cloth.

As Marcia noted, she and Jeff are the proud parents of four young children. When Marcia was on maternity leave in the spring of 2020, she had to continually rearrange a burp cloth over her infant daughter so the baby would have a clean and dry place to rest her head.

After realizing that there had to be a better way, Marcia and her husband invented the Burp Buddy, an always clean burp cloth that features multiple, flippable panels that safely, quickly and easily reveal a new clean space.

The patent-pending Burp Buddy, which is currently the focus of a fundraiser on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter, offers parents an updated and innovative version of a necessary and common baby item.

"Through our four children, we have tried every trick we could to make burp cloths work; the larger ones didn't solve our problem and our very 'burpy' babies would still end up covered in spit-up," Jeff said, adding that rearranging a burp cloth or grabbing a new one while trying to burp a squirmy bundle of joy can also be a challenge and is unsafe.

"Burp Buddy helps new and experienced, parents manage through the messy and unavoidable parts of life, creating those precious memories with your new one."

In addition to its multiple layers, Burp Buddy will feature panels that trap messes and smells, preventing them from spreading. It will also provide three times more usable space than a traditional burp cloth of the same size, and each panel is made from two highly absorbable layers of 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester baby loop terry cloth with a thin polyurethane membrane between each layer.

For babies who have reflux and do more than their share of spitting up, Marcia said the Burp Buddy will be especially useful. It can be used in all burping positions and is soft and comfy for both the baby and parent.

About Burp Buddy:

Burp Buddy is a creative and new spin on conventional burp cloths. Burp Buddy is soft, absorbent, and accomplishes so much more than traditional burp rags. The new patent-pending design delivers the functionality of three burp cloths in one small compact layout.

